Galesburg Police looking for missing teen

The Galesburg Police are looking for a teen who has been missing since February.

According to their Facebook post, Fayth Marie English, 15, was last seen at the home of Tanner James Myers at 461 Lousey Street on February 20, 2021.

Fayth is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with curly, blonde bangs. She has a scar on the left side of her nose.

While Fayth is a repeated runaway, police believe she is being harbored or being held against her will by someone close to her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.