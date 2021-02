The Galesburg Police Department is asking for your help to find two residents wanted on warrants.

Timothy E. Clewell, 31, is wanted on possession of meth charges and Destiny E. Dixon, 20, is wanted on aggravated battery charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two can contact Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151 or call Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044 or text the keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip to 274637.