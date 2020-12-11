Galesburg Police’s new cars, body cameras now active

The Galesburg Police Department announced Friday that it rolled out a new car and body-worn camera system.

The new system, which included a new fleet of squad cars, incorporates both the in-car and body-worn cameras into one program.

Police say every uniformed officer assigned to patrol duties has been issued, and will wear, a body-worn camera while on duty.

“The Galesburg Police Department is dedicated to the principles of 21st century policing,” Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle said. “One of those principles is to promote trusting relationships with the community you serve. One way we can do that is through transparency and accountability for everything that we do. Body-worn cameras are one tool we can use to work toward that goal.”

The courts can use the recordings to prosecute offenses caught on camera, officers can take witness and suspect statements and the administration can evaluate complaints brought by the public.

“It is important to realize that this new system is a useful tool, but it is not a silver bullet,” Idle said. “Sometimes the footage obtained is unclear, or relevant facts occur off-camera. It is important for the officers and the public to understand these limitations, and have reasonable expectations of this new program.”

Police administration will conduct monthly reviews of body and car camera footage for quality control and training purposes.