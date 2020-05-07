Galesburg Railroad Days cancelled

Galesburg won’t be having Railroad Days this year.

The announcement came Monday. Organizers say that the June event had to be cancelled because of the unpredictability of the virus, and safety regulations mandated by the state.

“There have been as many as 16 different states and 4 to 5 foreign countries that come and attend our festival,” Dennis Clark, chairman of Railroad Days’ committee said. “And because of that wide range of attendees that we have to our festival, we felt that it was prudent to cancel the festival this year.”

Clark says the Railroad Days Committee is already looking to next year’s event.