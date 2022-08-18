The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants to 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois, representing the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.

“The city is thrilled to be selected for a project which renovates one of the free downtown parking lots, as well as enhances the walkability of downtown with new sidewalks and lighting,” said Wayne Carl, Interim City Manager.

This project will resurface and landscape Parking Lot H, as well as install lighting upgrades and add a covered area that can be used for events or parking. The street, sidewalk and curbing on Simmons Street between Prairie Street and Kellogg Street will also be reconstructed and decorative lighting and landscaping will be added. The total estimated cost for the project is $2.45 million, and 85% will be paid for with the RBI grant. The remaining $367,500 will be paid for by city funds. When completed, the downtown will be more accessible with better parking and walking options, making it easier for people to shop, work and attend events in downtown Galesburg. Incorporating green space into the design improves the aesthetics and reduces the environmental footprint.

“This project is a component of the long-term plan for enhancing downtown Galesburg and was included in the Design Development of Downtown Public Spaces Plan, which the City and Downtown Council completed in 2016,” said Carl. “The plan covers the entire downtown area, and the city has previously implemented other components, including the development of Park Plaza and adjacent parking lot. Further implementing this planned development through this grant project is a wonderful opportunity for Galesburg.”