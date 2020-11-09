Galesburg restaurant has given out thousands of free meals since the pandemic started

A restaurant in Galesburg has given out thousands of free meals since the pandemic started.



Tres Cafe in Galesburg first started giving out free meals to first responders.



Shirley Chu is the owner of Tres Cafe and said other community organizations started to ask if they can collaborate with them.



“We started doing it with Galesburg Hospital Ambulance that’s how it started we gave them 10 meals a day,” said Chu.



Chu said they struggled the first time they had to close down but that didn’t stop them from offering free meals to those in need and first responders.



“The first time that they closed us inside that was the hardest I think the first time was the hardest part,” said Chu.



After customers and family members heard about what Tres Cafe was doing they started to donate money.



“We don’t get paid anymore because most of our paycheck goes to that and our tips you know goes to that too there are some friends of ours that they do you know help us,” said Chu. “Seeing these people come to get their meal it’s just very rewarding.”

Tres Cafe will also be giving out free meals during Veterans Day.