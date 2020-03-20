Galesburg mayor issues emergency order allowing restaurants to sell packaged alcohol

Effective immediately, liquor license holders with a Class A1 or Class D license in Galesburg will be able to sell packaged alcohol for off premise consumption only, Galesburg Mayor John T. Pritchard announced on Friday.

Amid coronavirus concerns, Pritchard took the decision in his capacity as the mayor and liquor commissioner for the City of Galesburg, Illinois, under Special Ordinance 20-596, entitled “Emergency powers.”

Packaged liquor can only be purchased via carry out or pick up. Sales will not be allowed by delivery or drive-thru.

Retailers with on-premise only license with carry out or curbside privileges shall remain effective until the termination of a health emergency by the state officials.

The State of Illinois and the City of Galesburg is temporarily waiving the license requirement for off premise sales.

Retailers selling alcoholic liquor for off-premise consumption are required to abide by all laws, rules and policies established by Executive Order 2020-07, the Illinois Liquor Control Commision Compliance Directive for local liquor control commissioners dated March 19, 2020.

This Emergency Order does not include any license holder with a Class A2 license (gaming parlors).