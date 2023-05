The City of Galesburg Public Works Department announced a road closure beginning May 30.

Weather permitting, the Galesburg Sanitary District will be closing Maple Ave. to through traffic from Fremont St. to Benard St. for sanitary sewer extension work. The work is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 and last Friday, June 2 at 4:00 p.m. Plans are to keep the outside lanes of traffic open during the non-working hours of 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

