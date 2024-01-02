Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs had post-holiday gifts for 10 small nonprofit organizations in the state in the form of operational grants.

The groups are splitting $182,241 in grants from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program, which is managed by Frerichs’ office. “Small nonprofit organizations perform an important service to individuals and communities by lending a hand to people in need,” Frerichs said. “I’m proud that my office can support the commendable work of these nonprofits through the Charitable Trust program.”

The United Way of Whiteside County in Rock Falls qualified for $9,125 while the VNA Community Services in Galesburg qualified for $20,000.

Funds from the Charitable Trust help nonprofits fulfill their missions to help people by providing food, housing and workforce and economic development assistance. In this grant cycle, funds were awarded to nonprofits in two categories: organizations with food programs and organizations with workforce and economic development programs. The money comes from filing fees that nonprofits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not from personal or property tax dollars.

The fund’s next grant cycle runs from January 1 to March 31 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food assistance and housing assistance. An 11-member committee oversees the management and guidelines of the fund and selects the grant recipients. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization. Grant applicants in areas where pervasive poverty, unemployment and economic distress exist will be given special attention. Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.

Since it was established in 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund program has awarded 211 grants, totaling nearly $4.3 million, to 183 nonprofit organizations that have affected tens of thousands of people. Click here to apply online or call the Treasurer’s Office at (217) 836- 4590.