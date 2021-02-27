Galesburg seeks input on new website

The City of Galesburg is in the process of developing a new website, with an anticipated launch this summer.

A short survey has been developed for citizens to share their priorities for the new website, including the information they would like available on the website, and preference on how that information is accessed, a news release says.

“The city is very excited to launch a new website, and we want the site to be as user-friendly as possible,” said Orlee Lucero, information systems supervisor. “This survey helps us reach out to the public to ensure the categories of information included, navigation of the site, and overall user experience match up with their priorities.”

The city is asking for the public’s input on the website through an online survey. This survey is available through March 9, 2021, and gives users a chance to provide input on their preferences. This information will be gathered and used to help determine the most logical navigation of the new website.

Click here to participate in the online survey.