The City of Galesburg has selected Mike Doi to serve as the director of public works, a news release says.

He is an Illinois licensed professional engineer and has been in the field of public works for more than 30 years. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) with a bachelor of science in civil engineering, and is pursuing a master’s degree at SIUE.

Michael Doi (City of Galesburg)

The City of Galesburg Public Works Department provides for the operation, maintenance, and improvement of the city’s infrastructure, and encompasses the street division, water division, engineering, and the central garage. The director of public works is responsible for the supervision of the 46 employees within the department, as well as managing the day to day operations of the department and long-term planning for the sustainability of the city’s infrastructure.

“We are very pleased to announce Mike Doi as the new director of public works,” said Wayne Carl, Interim City Manager. “He has a plethora of experience, and I am confident he will excel in this position.”

Doi has extensive public works experience with many accomplishments, including implementing an automated water meter reading system and an automated refuse collection program. He has also managed an agency re-accreditation through the American Public Works Association, a pavement management system, and disaster recovery efforts from an F4 tornado and major snowstorm.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the Public Works Director for the City of Galesburg,” said Doi. “I look forward to learning more about the projects and priorities in Galesburg, as well as getting to know the Public Works staff and community.”

The city has been recruiting to fill the position of public works director since the retirement of Public Works Director Wayne Carl in March 2023. Mark Rothert served as the interim public works director from Feb. 27 – May 1, 2023. Since that time, Aaron Gavin has fulfilled both the position of city engineer and interim public works director.

Doi’s first day serving in his new position will be Monday, Sept. 18. For more information, visit the City of Galesburg Public Works Department on the city’s website.