Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk.

The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the campground, and residents can find the best viewing locations on the lake’s north bank. Throughout the day, patrons can enjoy free swimming at Lake Storey Beach.

The designated swimming area is a “swim at your own risk” facility, with no lifeguards on site. The lakefront provides a beautiful sandy beach, and locker room facilities for the convenience of patrons visiting the park and beach.

Lake Storey boat rentals are open from noon-7 p.m., weather permitting. The last boat goes out at 5:45 p.m. Boat rentals are available and include adult and youth kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, paddle boats and canoes. Rental fees are $10 per hour, per boat and include the use of PFD life jackets and paddles. Kayak launches are available at the beach dock and east boat ramp off Route 150, allowing free accessibility to Lake Storey for public use. Lake Storey Beach also offers a free sand volleyball court to add to the fun in the sun. Participants can check out a volleyball at the boat rental as well.

Nearby Lakeside Water Park is open from noon – 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July holiday, with daily admission being $7. New this year at Lakeside is an interactive water play feature, including three-body flume water slides for added aquatic adventure. There is now a 122 foot water slide, 30 foot enclosed water slide and an 8 foot kiddie racer water slide.

Wading pools are free and located at Lincoln Park, HT Custer Park and ON Custer Park with a different water feature at each one. Free splash pads are at Kiwanis Park and Rotary Park. Guests to these facilities can also enjoy picnicking, walking trails and playgrounds.

More information on Galesburg Parks and Recreation options can be found on the City of Galesburg website.