The City of Galesburg will hold an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg.The meeting will provide information and discussion of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP) grant the city received from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), a news release says.

The program is designed to help low-to-moderate income homeowners with roof repair, correcting code violations, addressing health and safety hazards, or accessibility improvements. The funds are provided in the form of individual grants to the homeowners as a forgivable loan that is repaid by living in the house after the construction work is completed for a specified period of time (3-5 years).

To qualify for this program, households must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for Knox County. Please refer to the below table for FY22 income limits.

2022 ANNUAL INCOME LIMITS ESTABLISHED BY THE US DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD).

total household members 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 under 80% area median income $42,500 $48,600 $54,650 $60,700 $65,600 $70,450 $75,300 $80,150

The city asks all interested members of the community attend. A representative from the Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) will be in attendance to discuss the application process, income guidelines, and other criteria pertaining to the HRAP Program. At the conclusion of the meeting, there will be an opportunity to schedule an appointment for a future date to complete an application.

If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to schedule an appointment to be considered for the program, you may call the WIRC at 309/837-2997. Phone calls will be accepted beginning April 14. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

This information is also listed on the City of Galesburg website on the Housing Grants page. Interested parties may sign up to receive an e-alert when new housing grant information is posted on the city’s website by selecting the option to “get notified of updates” on the city’s homepage or visiting the e-notify page directly. Several categories of alerts are available, including housing grants, and subscribers will enter their email or phone number, and select all categories for which they would like to receive text or email updates.

Local contractors interested in bidding on the program are also encouraged to attend. An explanation of the bidding process, insurance, licensing, and payment procedure will be discussed.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority and the City of Galesburg are equal housing lenders. Persons will not be discriminated against based on race, sex, age, creed, disability, or national origin. For more information, contact Darrin Taflinger at the Western Illinois Regional Council at 309-837-2997 or Judy Simkins at the City of Galesburg at 309-345-3652. WIRC and the City of Galesburg are equal opportunity providers.