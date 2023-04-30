Galesburg Community School District will open the doors of the new Bright Futures Preschool to the community on Monday, May 8, from 5-7 p.m.

The Galesburg Area Vocational Center will also be open for anyone who wants to see it.

“The Distirct is honored to show the community the final modernized student attendance center, the Bright Futures building, which is part of a larger complex that now houses the Galesburg Area Vocational Center (GAVC) and the Distirct 205 Central office and Board of Education Meeting Room,” said Superintendent Dr. John Asplund. “The Bright Futures renovated space will allow us to offer more direct services to our youngest students in the district, and we will be able to do so in an age-appropriate and aesthetically pleasing environment.”

Bright Futures is at 940 W. Fremont St.