Galesburg Stuff the Bus success, 2,500 items donated

The City of Galesburg’s Stuff the Bus event collected non-perishable food items, diapers and wipes throughout the month of November for the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. The Strength Collective, Save-A-Lot, Hy-Vee, and Walmart all joined in the effort by collecting donations and allowing the bus to be parked on their property.

Donations to the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank were among the 2,500 items collected at the Galesburg Stuff the Bus event (photo courtesy of Mary Foutch, Transit Assistant, City of Galesburg)

Thanks to the generosity of donors, Stuff the Bus event generated a total of 2,500 items, which were donated to the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. For more information on these organizations, click here.