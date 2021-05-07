Galesburg Symphony Society purchases buildings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Galesburg Symphony Society has purchased two buildings.

On Monday, the symphony bought two buildings at 95 and 107 N. Seminary Street in Galesburg. “This acquisition will allow us to serve the community in new and exciting ways, while giving an accessible location for administrative offices, community events, and more,” the release said.

One of the largest obstacles the symphony had was the lack of a permanent home, a news release says.

“This acquisition will allow us to serve the community in new and exciting ways, while giving an accessible location for administrative offices, community events, and more.”

When it is safe to resume full orchestra performances, the symphony will perform at The Orpheum, the release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local