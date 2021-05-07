Galesburg Symphony Society purchases buildings

The Galesburg Symphony Society has purchased two buildings.

On Monday, the symphony bought two buildings at 95 and 107 N. Seminary Street in Galesburg. “This acquisition will allow us to serve the community in new and exciting ways, while giving an accessible location for administrative offices, community events, and more,” the release said.

One of the largest obstacles the symphony had was the lack of a permanent home, a news release says.

“This acquisition will allow us to serve the community in new and exciting ways, while giving an accessible location for administrative offices, community events, and more.”

When it is safe to resume full orchestra performances, the symphony will perform at The Orpheum, the release said.