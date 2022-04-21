A Galesburg elementary has been selected for a nationally-recognized research and training program.

Silas Willard Elementary third grade teacher Angel Peterson was selected to participate in the Fulbright-Hays Program for a summer 2022 seminar grant. According to a release, the Fulbright-Hays Program awards grants to individual K-14 pre-teachers, teachers and administrators, pre-doctoral students and postdoctoral faculty, as well as U.S. institutions and organizations.

Peterson said she’s ready for the challenge. “Traveling and experiencing new cultures has been a hallmark in my personal life,” Peterson said. “I am excited to join a professional abroad trip dedicated to appreciating the multiple dimensions of culture and developing my abilities as a professional in curriculum development.”

Angel Peterson, third grade teacher at Silas Willard Elementary in Galesburg, was selected for the Fulbright-Hays Program to travel abroad to improve intercultural relations between other countries and U.S. (photo: Galesburg Community Unit School District 205)

“As a consummate professional, Ms. Peterson continues to increase her repertoire of skills,” Silas Willard principal Jon Bradburn said. “This experience abroad will give her new experiences and strategies for assisting students to become English speakers. In addition, Ms. Peterson’s continued work and willingness to share helps Silas Willard’s work to be an inclusive environment where all students feel a sense of belonging.”

The Fulbright-Hays Program supports research and training efforts overseas, which focus on non-Western foreign languages and area studies. The program selects 16 participants to travel abroad to improve intercultural relations. This year, program participants will travel to the Philippines and engage in firsthand, immersive experiences of the country’s present-day economic and social realities.

