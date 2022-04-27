The City of Galesburg will soon have a first, in the form of a firefighter joining the Galesburg Fire Department..

Haley Stevenson will be sworn in as a firefighter May 2 at Galesburg City Hall, marking a significant milestone as the first female firefighter for the city. “This is an achievement that is long overdue,” Chief Randy Hovind said. “We are very pleased to have Firefighter Stevenson joining our team, and know that this is the first step of many towards accomplishing levels of diversity that truly represent our community.”

According to a news release, the Galesburg Fire Department has expanded diversification efforts, correlating with the City of Galesburg’s strategic goal of a diverse city workforce:

By providing a more transparent path of how to become a firefighter, and the tools needed to study and prepare, the City of Galesburg hopes to expand opportunities to work for the Fire Department to candidates who may not have otherwise been familiar with the process. With this expanded reach to a new and diverse audience, the City aims to ensure that all individuals know they can consider a career as a firefighter and that there is a road map to success for everyone who would like to pursue it. City of Galesburg

The Galesburg Fire Department offers orientation and study groups to help prepare individuals who are interested in pursuing a career as a firefighter. For more information, click here.

The swearing-in ceremony for Haley Stevenson as a firefighter for the City of Galesburg is Monday, May 2, 10:00 a.m. in Council Chambers at Galesburg City Hall. For more information on the Galesburg Fire Department, click here.





