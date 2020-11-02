Galesburg Transit hosting Stuff the Bus food drive

The City of Galesburg Transit is hosting a Stuff the Bus food drive in November.

Starting Tuesday, November 3 and going through November 24, a bus to be filled with donations will be parked at the Galeburg Transit facility, located at 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, except on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Donations can be dropped off in the office during collection hours.

“The City of Galesburg Transit division is excited to coordinate the Stuff the Bus Food Drive,” said Pamelyn Usher-Miller, Transit Manager. “We hope many members of the community will consider joining us in the effort to help our community members in need.”

All donations will be given to the Salvation Army Food Pantry which has seen an increase in its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following items are needed most:

peanut butter

canned tuna and chicken

pasta

macaroni and cheese

spaghetti sauce

boxed meals

canned vegetables

Monetary donations can also be made online to the local pantries at the Salvation Army or the FISH Food Pantry.

If your family is in need of assistance, you can contact the Salvation Army at (309) 342-9168 or the FISH Food Pantry at (309) 343-7807.

For more information about the Stuff the Bus food drive, contact Mary Foutch, Transit Assistant, at (309) 345-3659 or by email.