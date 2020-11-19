Galesburg Transit’s Stuff the Bus food drive teams up with Hy-Vee in final days

The City of Galesburg Transit is teaming up with Hy-Vee in the final days of the Stuff the Bus food drive.

Since November 3, a bus has been parked at the Galesburg Transit facility to be “stuffed” with donations of non-perishable food items that will be given to the Salvation Army for their food pantry.

To help with a final push, the bus will be located at the two Galeburg Hy-Vee locations in the next couple of days.

The schedule for location of the bus in the final days is:

Friday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hy-Vee located at 1975 National Boulevard

Saturday, November 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hy-Vee located at 2030 East Main Street

Monday, November 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hy-Vee located at 1975 National Boulevard

Tuesday, November 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Galesburg Transit Facility located at 1025 Monmouth Boulevard

“If you haven’t already donated, it’s not too late to support our food drive,” said Pamelyn Usher-Miller, Transit Manager. “We have been very pleased by all of the community support. The Strength Collective joined in our efforts by encouraging their gym members to donate, and now Hy-Vee has also collaborated on the food drive to help give back to the community. We are very lucky and thankful for this outpouring of community support.”

The following items are needed most:

peanut butter

canned tuna and chicken

pasta

macaroni and cheese

spaghetti sauce

boxed meals

canned vegetables

Monetary donations can also be made online to the local pantries at the Salvation Army or the FISH Food Pantry.

If your family is in need of assistance, you can contact the Salvation Army at (309) 342-9168 or the FISH Food Pantry at (309) 343-7807.

For more information about the Stuff the Bus food drive, contact Mary Foutch, Transit Assistant, at (309) 345-3659 or by email.