The City of Galesburg Tree Commission celebrated Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, by planting a tree at Steele School along with 490 students, and representatives from District #205 and the City of Galesburg, according to a news release.
Participants include:
- Steele School students.
- City of Galesburg Tree Commission Representatives: Ann Pennington, Bill Sime, Pat Trant, and Dan Thompson.
- District #205 representatives: Jonathan Bradburn (director of instructional technology and operations), Amy Pickrel (communications specialist), Keri Pala (Steele School principal)
- City of Galesburg representatives: Alderman Dwight White, Alderman Larry Cox, Randy Hovind (fire chief), Elizabeth Varner (director of Parks and Recreation), Steve Gugliotta (director of community development), Eric Heiden (code compliance supervisor), Don Miles (superintendent of parks), Angie Buchen (recreation supervisor), Tom Simkins (special projects coordinator), Cris Fones (forestry), Timothy LaFollette (forestry)