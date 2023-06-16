A fire in a Galesburg warehouse remains under investigation, according to a news release.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a large warehouse on the 500 block of 561 McClure Street at 5:20 a.m. Friday, the release says. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

Crews encountered smoke coming from the eaves of the building. Acting Battalion Chief Brock Schmitt established command and the Central Station crew made entry with an attack line to extinguish the fire. The Fremont Street Station crew arrived on scene and set up the aerial ladder truck to access the roof and performed vertical ventilation. The Brooks Street Station crew established a water supply and performed horizontal ventilation.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire, the release says. The fire caused heavy fire damage to commercial construction equipment inside the building, and there was smoke and water damage throughout. No injuries were reported.

The sprinkler system did not activate at the time of the fire. Preliminary damage estimates are at $150,000. An emergency callback of off duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators.