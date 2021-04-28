Galesburg’s new violent crimes task force nabs its first arrests

(From left to right) Orlando J. Hernandez, 24; Davon C. Barber, 25; Jarvis M. Lewis, 27; Treamon L. Turner, 21.

Galesburg’s newly formed Violent Crimes Task Force, which was created to address the increase in violent crime around Galesburg, announced it has made its first arrests since its formation on April 23.

The four arrested are:

Orlando J. Hernandez, 24, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Davon C. Barber, 25, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with defaced markings (serial number scratched off).

Jarvis M. Lewis, 27, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 500 grams, possession of cannabis over 500 grams, and obstructing justice.

Treamon L. Turner, 21, was arrested for aggravated assault, unlawful use of weapons, and intimidation.

In addition to the arrests, Galesburg Police seized two illegally possessed firearms and approximately five pounds of cannabis.

“It is our hope that these arrests and future arrests will help to make the Galesburg community safer for our citizens,” said Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idel.

The task force consists of the Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the FBI Springfield Division.