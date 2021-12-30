Galesburg’s OSF HealthCare to host a job fair on Jan. 4

Celebrate the New Year with a new career! OSF HealthCare is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 3-7 p.m. at OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center.

OSF (3333 N. Seminary St., Galesburg) has clinical and non-clinical positions available in Galesburg, Monmouth, Kewanee, Princeton and surrounding areas.

Job seekers will explore different careers with OSF HealthCare. Opportunities are available in various departments. On-the-spot interviews and job offers will be made. All job seekers will be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card just for attending.

Please park at the main entrance. Upon arrival, follow signage to Conference Room 1A. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, face masks must be worn.

Questions about the upcoming fair can be directed to Lauren Allen from the Human Resources recruitment team at (309) 683-8311. For a list of current openings, visit osfcareers.org.