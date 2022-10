Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids.

Photos courtesy Eric Olsen

The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Davenport. For trick or treating hours in other cities, click here.