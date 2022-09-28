Monmouth College’s already busy Homecoming weekend will include an opening reception for an exhibit by Galesburg painter and ceramic artist Basia Krol.

Krol’s “Walk with Me” exhibit opens on Friday, September 30 and the artist will be on campus that day at 3 p.m. for a reception and gallery talk. Her exhibit will be on display in the College’s Len G. Everett Gallery on the upper level of Hewes Library and the reception, talk and exhibit are free and open to the public.



Barbara “Basia” Krol was born and raised in Warsaw, Poland. She studied painting and printmaking at the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts and traveled extensively throughout Europe to study the old masters in all major collections. She earned her master’s degree in studio art in 2000 from Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts and had her first solo show in her hometown. In 2002, she was awarded three artist-in-residency programs across the United States, in Washington, Georgia and at Studios Midwest, which brought her to Galesburg. She returned to Warsaw to teach art in international schools.

Krol returned to the U.S. in 2004 and became involved in the Chicago art scene by running painting workshops, teaching classes at the Hyde Park Art Center and working on portrait and mural commissions. She had a solo show at the Vanderpoel Museum in Chicago and was also part of a three-person show in the city.



In 2011, Krol returned to Galesburg to raise a family. She has since been involved with the local art community as well as Studios Midwest. She had solo shows at Carl Sandburg College and the Galesburg Civic Arts Center and taught art history at Sandburg for two years. Her artwork is in private collections in Poland, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. She continues to paint and sculpt, as well as teach painting and drawing through workshops and private lessons and judges juried art shows. Recently, Krol has developed a passion for ceramics and says she dreams of buying a kiln and sharing the joy of clay with the local community in her garden studio, “while cats wander about and kids play in the treehouse.”