Galva Fest continues this weekend. Here’s the schedule:
Saturday, July 2
- 7:30 a.m. from high school, tractor parade to Bishiop Hill filling station.
Sunday, July 3
- 10 a.m. Galv Ministerial Association, church service, Wiley Park.
- 5-7 p.m. Pork chop sandwich dinner, Messiah Lutheran Church, in Wiley Park.
- 6-8 p.m. John Sloan Memorial Coffee House., open mike, 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Wiley Park Band Shell.
- 6-8 p.m. Galva Arts Council Art Jam, blacktop painting, Wiley Park Blacktop. $5 each.
- 6:30 p.m.-midnight Freedom Fest Beer Tent, Park District. Featuring Hijinx 7-11 p.m. $5 (21 and up).
Monday July 4
- Freedom Fest 5k – Wiley Park. Registration 7-7:45 a.m.
- 7-9 a.m. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast in Wiley Park.
- 8-10 a.m. Antique tractor show registration. Show begin at 10 a.m. , Wiley Park.
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wiley Park Freedom Fest. Lunch in the park.
- Noon parade. Lineup at 10:30 am. At high school.
- 1-2 p.m. Wiley Park kiddie tractor pull registration, tractor pull at 2 p.m.
- 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wiley Park Dunk Tank fundraiser.
- Old Red Farm Shed open for tours after parade until 4 p.m.
- 4 p.m. Bed races, downtown Front Street.
- Food vendors will be featured at Galva Park District. Fireworks will be at dusk.