Galva Fest continues this weekend. Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, July 2

  • 7:30 a.m. from high school, tractor parade to Bishiop Hill filling station.

Sunday, July 3

  • 10 a.m. Galv Ministerial Association, church service, Wiley Park.
  • 5-7 p.m.  Pork chop sandwich dinner, Messiah Lutheran Church, in Wiley Park.
  • 6-8 p.m. John Sloan Memorial Coffee House., open mike, 7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Wiley Park Band Shell.
  • 6-8 p.m. Galva Arts Council Art Jam, blacktop painting, Wiley Park Blacktop. $5 each.
  • 6:30 p.m.-midnight Freedom Fest Beer Tent, Park District. Featuring Hijinx 7-11 p.m. $5 (21 and up).

Monday July 4

  • Freedom Fest 5k – Wiley Park. Registration 7-7:45 a.m.
  • 7-9 a.m. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast in Wiley Park.
  • 8-10 a.m. Antique tractor show registration. Show begin at 10 a.m. , Wiley Park.
  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wiley Park Freedom Fest. Lunch in the park.
  • Noon parade. Lineup at 10:30 am. At high school.
  • 1-2 p.m. Wiley Park kiddie tractor pull registration, tractor pull at 2 p.m.
  • 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wiley Park Dunk Tank fundraiser.
  • Old Red Farm Shed open for tours after parade until 4 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. Bed races, downtown Front Street.
  • Food vendors will be featured at Galva Park District. Fireworks will be at dusk.