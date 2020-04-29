1  of  4
Galva Freedom Fest postponed until further notice

Local News
The Galva Freedom Fest announced on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that they will be postponed until further notice. They’re uncertain when the festival will be held at this time. That decision includes all Freedom Fest activities taking place from July 3rd to July 4th.

In the social media post festival organizers said, “Freedom Fest has been an important part of our community for so many years and we will definitely miss having everyone here to enjoy the holiday together.”

They will continue fundraising efforts through this time.

