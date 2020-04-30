1  of  6
Breaking News
Shots fired in Davenport leads to a damaged vehicle COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson plant in Joslin Smithfield in Monmouth to resume operations ‘We were able to flatten the curve,’ Iowa governor says as new high of 12 deaths announced Police respond to a shooting incident in Davenport Woman dies after crash into light pole, street signs and tree
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Galva Freedom Fest postponed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Fourth of July will be a lot quieter in Galva this year.

Organizers of the Galva Freedom Fest say they’ve had to postpone their street dance, parade and fireworks show scheduled for Independence Day weekend.

The chairwoman, Melissa Halsell says that they had to make the decision because of deadlines by the firework company they work with, plus having to cancel fundraising events for the fireworks show, as well as being unsure about what state guidelines will be in place come the 4th of July.

“It’s actually very devastating,” Halsell said. “Growing up in Galva we’ve always had Freedom Fest, and so this is the first year that we’ve not been able to have it on the Fourth of July.”

Halsell says she’s aiming for Labor Day weekend as a replacement day for Freedom Fest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss