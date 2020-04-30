Galva Freedom Fest postponed

The Fourth of July will be a lot quieter in Galva this year.

Organizers of the Galva Freedom Fest say they’ve had to postpone their street dance, parade and fireworks show scheduled for Independence Day weekend.

The chairwoman, Melissa Halsell says that they had to make the decision because of deadlines by the firework company they work with, plus having to cancel fundraising events for the fireworks show, as well as being unsure about what state guidelines will be in place come the 4th of July.

“It’s actually very devastating,” Halsell said. “Growing up in Galva we’ve always had Freedom Fest, and so this is the first year that we’ve not been able to have it on the Fourth of July.”

Halsell says she’s aiming for Labor Day weekend as a replacement day for Freedom Fest.