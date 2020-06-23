Galva kicks off national Levitt AMP music series

Local musicians got the chance to show off their talents over the weekend.

Levitt AMP’s Galva Music Series kicked off their National Virtual Music Series.

The president of the Galva concert series says the chance to get the artists some airtime nationally was meaningful.

“It was an opportunity for us to put them on a national platform, and really highlight this area,” John Taylor, president of Levitt AMP’s Galva Music Series said. “Because I think there’s a unique style of music that songwriters are writing here in this area that you don’t necessarily hear everywhere. And so that was pretty cool to be able to do that.”

The Levitt AMP Galva music series will return in person next summer.

You can watch the concert here.