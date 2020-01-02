Galva man breaks World Record for Powerlifting

Daniel Bell broke the world record for powerlifting by lifting 2,517 lbs/1,142.5 kg at the American Barbell Club Open in November. The competition featured three lifts which include Squat, Bench Press, and Deadlift.

Bell broke the record by 2.5 kg and his new goal is to break his own record in April. He is still currently in a cool down mode after the American Barbell Club Open. His regular workout routine is very rigorous and is four days of lifting with a fifth day of heavy lifting.

Bell has a very strong family and his dad has even wrestled a Black Bear. His family and friends are proud of him. His former football coach, Jason Bates always knew he was extremely strong and couldn’t be happier for him. Bates said it’s not often that you can say Superman is from your town.

Now Galva is known as the Home of Daniel Jones, Raw Powerlifting Total Record Holder.