Galva Summer Music Series postponed to 2021

The Levitt Amp Galva summer concert series would’ve been on this stage being built,

However, it had to be postponed for the year.

The president of the series says that with the uncertainty of social distancing guidelines, as well as how music acts will be able to perform led to this decision.

“We looked at a lot of different possibilities and in the end we had more questions than we did answers,” John Taylor, president of Levitt Amp Galva Concert Series said. “In terms of what this summer’s gonna look like with how people are gonna gather and all that.”

Taylor says that the concert series grant has been rolled over to 2021, and that they’ll be able to play music again next summer.

