Galva’s Bell rings in global record for power lifting … again

A Galva man is breaking global records in power lifting … for the second time.

Back in 2019, Daniel Bell broke the record for total power lifting at the American Barbell Open by lifting more than 2,500 pounds across three lifts.

But last December he was beat out. So Bell gave it one more shot, and last month reclaimed his title by lifting more than 2,600 pounds.

Daniel Bell proved once again that he is the strongest man in the world. At the Hybrid Showdown he lifted an incredible 2,607 pounds across three lifts — back squat, bench press, and deadlift.\

Bell originally set the record back at the American Barbell Open in 2019. Last December, Bell began preparing for the Hybrid Showdown to break his own record. But at a power-lifting tournament in Ukraine, Peter Petras broke that record.

Seeing his record pushed aside lit a fire in Bell’s eyes.

“I put a lot more emphasis into my training, my sleeping, my nutrition, and, yeah, all that hard work during those 12 weeks really showed on me,” Bell said. “I was really happy with the way it turned out.”

Bell’s incredible performance helped him retake the belt and made him the first man to lift more than 2,600 pounds in a single meet.

“When I first rebroke it (the record), it was pretty heartwarming,” he said. “I was thoroughly excited, but I knew I had more in the tank. So I wanted to take it to the next level to where it would be a little harder for the next guy to break my record.”

“That’s why I was so adamant about taking the 900-pound deadlift and having 2,600 total.”

The moment that Bell shattered the world record became very emotional for him.

“I went right to the back room,” he said. “I just uncontrollably … the emotions just hit me, and I actually started bawling my eyes out because i was so relieved that this process was over and it all happened a little bit faster than I expected.”

This is now the fifth world record that Daniel Bell has broken in power lifting.