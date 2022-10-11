Augustana College will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, with a free lecture on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.

The Augustana Global Lecture Series, coinciding with International Education Week on Nov.

14-17, celebrates Augustana’s commitment to serving international students and preparing all

students to make an impact in a global society, according to a college release.

Arun Gandhi is a socio-political activist, journalist, author, philanthropist and motivational

speaker. He will share his grandfather’s message of the transformational power of channeling

one’s anger into an agent for doing good.

“We are honored that the inaugural lecture in this new series will feature Arun Gandhi, who has

been steadfast in efforts to preserve and extend the peaceful teachings of Mahatma Gandhi,”

Xong Sony Yang, director of International Student and Scholar Services, said in the release. “His message of non-violence remains as relevant and important now as ever, and we look forward to sharing this message with the campus community and the Quad-Cities community.”

Yang also is pleased to see her dream of a global lecture series get its roots at Augustana. The

series will bring notable scholars and guest speakers to campus to discuss a variety of global

topics.

“The lecture series aims to support students and community members to develop global

awareness and broaden their perspective of the world, developments and opportunities,” said

Yang.

Augustana College is currently home to 349 international students from 50 nations.

The college's largest international student populations are from Ethiopia, Vietnam, Nepal and Morocco.

largest international student populations are from Ethiopia, Vietnam, Nepal and Morocco. The

college offers 20 locations for study abroad; approximately 250-300 students study abroad

annually. In addition, Augustana alumni currently live in 73 countries.

The Global Lecture Series, titled “By Your Side: A Journey Forward,” is an innovative initiative

aimed at fostering global awareness, thought-provoking discussions on diverse international

topics and infusing internationalization throughout the campus community.

The initiative aligns with the college’s recent efforts toward internationalization including: substantive revision of the Global Awareness core curriculum course requirement, diversity, equity and inclusion as a component of promotion and tenure for faculty, and Augustana’s participation in American Council on Education’s Internationalization Lab.