On Thursday, Jed Ganzer of DeWitt announced his campaign for State Senate in Senate District 35, representing southern Jackson County, northern Scott County, and Clinton County. Ganzer will run as a Democrat against incumbent Republican Chris Cournoyer, a news release says. He released the following statement:

“I feel called to run for State Senate because Iowans deserve a champion for public education and families across Iowa. I have been a special education teacher for over two decades, and managed my own small business during that time as well. Our public schools and small businesses are struggling right now, and we deserve someone representing us in the State Senate who understands what we’re going through.”

Ganzer has lived in DeWitt for more than 20 years, and is a member of the Davenport Education Association and serves on the labor management team. He also owns and operates his own small business, Jed Ganzer Roofing. He received his BBA from Iowa State University in 1989, and his MA from the University of Iowa in 1998.

Ganzer will not appear on the ballot for the June 7 primary election but will receive the Democratic nomination through a nominating convention after the primary election, a news release says. A previous Democratic candidate, Joe Brown, withdrew his candidacy last week.