Garage, basement catch fire in Davenport

Crews from the Davenport Fire Department extinguished a structure fire within 15 minutes just after 2 p.m. at the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was on the scene of the structure fire Sunday afternoon in Davenport.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. at the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue.

It started when a garage became engulfed with flames.

The fire then spread to the basement of the house.

Everyone in the house was able to evacuate safely without any injuries.

When the fire department arrived on-scene, crews were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

