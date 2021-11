An unattached garage caught fire early Friday morning in Rock Island.

This was shortly after 1:30 a.m. in an alley near the intersection of 26th Street and 7th Avenue.

Our crew could smell the smoke and saw firefighters dealing with the flames coming from the garage structure.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

The extent of the damage to the structure is not yet known and it is not yet known if there were any injuries.