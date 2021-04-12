Garage damaged by fire in East Moline

A garage in the 300 block of 21st Street in East Moline is damaged by fire on April 12, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Local 4 News was the first station at the scene of a garage fire in the 300 block of 21st Street in East Moline just after noon on Monday.

The garage was heavily damaged by the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the East Moline Fire Department.