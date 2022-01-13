Garage fire damaged four QC properties Wednesday

Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, January 12 in the 500 block of South Central Avenue in Burlington.

Firefighters arrived at 2:09 p.m. to 522 South Central Avenue and discovered a detached 2-car garage on fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:26 pm. The rental property is owned by Constance Johnson and occupied by Levi Martin.

(Google Maps)

Three additional properties were damaged as a result of this fire:

The home at 522 South Central Avenue

A garage at 520 South Central Avenue

The garage at 526 South Central Avenue

Damage estimates are still being assessed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments.

Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the call, assisted by four West Burlington firefighters on automatic aid. Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:12 p.m.