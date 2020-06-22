Garage fire in Moline

Smoke and flames pour out of a burning garage that caught fire right after midnight Monday morning in a neighborhood off 11th Street in Moline. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Local 4’s Ryan Risky reports there is a vehicle inside the garage that appears to be totaled. No word yet on the estimated amount of damage or cause of incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently at the scene of a garage fire that broke out just after midnight Monday morning in an alleyway near 11th Street in Moline.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says the garage burned down and that smoke is still present.

He adds that there is visible damage to a nearby garage, and a house behind the garage has very visible smoke damage.

More than one power line has been knocked down, and MidAmerican Energy recent arrived on the scene.

We’re currently working to get more information and will provide updates when available.

