Garage fire leads to pedestrian crash; 1 injured

One person was sent to the hospital after a garage caught fire in Bettendorf.

A neighbor on Bristol Drive called 911 around 9:30 Thursday morning and warned the homeowners to get their cars out of the garage.

Someone was able to get into one of the cars and get them out.

While doing so, they hit a neighbor who was standing nearby.

That person was then taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The garage suffered major damage.

One car never made it out of the garage and also suffered damage.