Garage fire spreads to neighbor’s garage

A fire spread from one garage to another in Carbon Cliff on Thursday.
It happened in the 17000 block of 10th Avenue after Noon.
The first garage is a total loss and the neighbor’s garage has quite a bit of damage.
There are no known injuries at this time.
The Carbon Cliff/Barstow Fire Department, Colona Fire Department, Hampton Fire Department and Silvis Fire Department responded.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.