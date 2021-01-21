Garage fire spreads to neighbor’s garage

A fire spread from one garage to another in the 17000 block of 10th Avenue of Carbon Cliff on January 21, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A fire spread from one garage to another in Carbon Cliff on Thursday.

It happened in the 17000 block of 10th Avenue after Noon.

The first garage is a total loss and the neighbor’s garage has quite a bit of damage.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The Carbon Cliff/Barstow Fire Department, Colona Fire Department, Hampton Fire Department and Silvis Fire Department responded.

