There’s no word from investigators about what started a garage fire earlier this week in East Moline.

Related Content East Moline house catches fire: EMFD believes house was vacant

Firefighters were called to a blaze around 11 a.m. Monday at a home on the corner of 2nd Street and 16th Avenue.

The garage was located on the property of a house that had a fire a couple of years ago.

Crews tore down the garage once they put out the fire.