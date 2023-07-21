Fire damaged a garbage truck in Clinton shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, a news release says.

Clinton Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched via 911 for a garbage truck on fire in the roadway on the 2100 block of 13th Avenue North. CFD responded with one command vehicle, one ambulance, one engine, one tanker, and seven personnel.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found a front-loading style garbage truck with fire between the cab and hopper. This fire was quickly extinguished but the hopper was full of trash that had ignited from the heat of the fire. Water was continually applied to the hopper area through the top and also through a hole that was cut in the side of the hopper by fire crews.

Republic Services requested to have the garbage truck towed back to its facility at 2105 Lincoln Way. The garbage truck was safely towed from the scene to the facility with a CFD tanker and two personnel to ensure the fire did not intensify.

Once the garbage truck was at the facility, it was isolated on the property away from other vehicles and buildings. Water was applied once again to the hopper area and Republic Services personnel planned to remove the trash to extinguish it.