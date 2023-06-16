The Gas Dock, operated by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, will be open daily for boaters’ convenience. The Gas Dock, on the Muscatine riverfront in the channel just upriver from the Muscatine Boat Harbor, will have both gas and diesel available along with pump out service for boaters.

The Gas Dock is open 5-7 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. Fuel is also available during the weekdays by calling the Parks and Recreation office at (563) 263-0241 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind boaters that the Muscatine Municipal Boat Harbor is the perfect place to store your boat for the season, and slip rentals are currently being booked. Contact the Parks and Recreation Department office to reserve your slip over the phone at (563) 263-0241 or via email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 or email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.