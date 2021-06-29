Gas leak forces evacuations in Geneseo

A gas leak caused by damage to a buried gas pipeline in the area of South Oakland Avenue and East South Street prompted Geneseo officials to evacuate several homes in the area on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to the incident determined an underground boring company struck the buried gas main when they were installing new equipment.

A substantial amount of gas escaped from the large diameter gas line and traveled through a cavern created by the boring equipment east on South Street from the corner of Oakland Avenue.

Natural gas was detected several hundred feet from Oakland Avenue which prompted officials to evacuate homes in the area.

The area of Oakland Avenue and Spring Streets in-between Locust and Main Streets will remain closed until further notice.

Nicor Gas is working to repair the damage to the pipeline and restore service to the area.

Once the leak is contained, a check of residence in the area will be conducted to allow residents to return.