Gas leak in Davenport

MidAmerican Energy arrived on the scene of a gas leak that happened on Minnie Avenue in Davenport just after 2 p.m. Thursday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The gas leak occurred just after 2 p.m. at the 1100 block of Minnie Avenue.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently at the scene of a gas leak on Minnie Avenue in Davenport.

The leak happened sometime before 2:30 p.m.

Local 4 News was the first and only station to report to the scene.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says MidAmerican Energy has arrived to help with the situation.

We’re currently working to find more details and will provide updates when available.

#BREAKING: @WHBF is the first station at the scene of a #gasleak on Minnie Avenue in #DavenportIA that happened sometime before 2:30 p.m. According to Local 4's @rriskyyy, @MidAm_EnergyCo is assisting with the situation. More details will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/6yEWTF2XDG — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) August 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.