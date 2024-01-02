Things may have smelled funky in parts of Clinton County today, but authorities say there’s no danger to the public.

A news release from Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt says that on January 2 at about 10:32 a.m., they and the DeWitt Fire Department responded to several reports of a smell like natural gas in and around Highway 61 and DeWitt. Police and fire personnel detected a natural gas like odor but were unable to identify its source when the calls came in. The odor drifted east towards Clinton, Camanche and Fulton, Ill. and the Clinton and Fulton Fire Departments also received several complaints about the smell.

After further investigation, authorities believe the natural gas-like odor may have originated during the maintenance of equipment in Cedar County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, DeWitt Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Emergency Management and Clinton County Communications are working together to follow up on the complaints. The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with Alliant Energy, who also received several complaints regarding the odor. The odor appears to have dissipated in the Clinton County area and public safety officials believe there is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that they should call 911 immediately if they detect any odors of natural or LP gas at their location.