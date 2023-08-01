Temperatures are on the rise, and so are gas prices across the nation.

AAA (American Automobile Association) reports the national average for regular gasoline is $3.78 per gallon. Experts say the jump in gas prices is because of extreme heat and rising oil prices, and many drivers across the country won’t see relief at the pump in the near future.

Here at home in the QCA, gas prices are a little friendlier to the wallet. According to GasBuddy.com, on the Illinois ride of the river, gas at Shell in Rock Island is $3.54 per gallon, and the Shell in Davenport on Brady St. is $3.34 per gallon.