High costs for restaurants are nothing new during the pandemic. But now those offering delivery have another problem: High gas prices.

Right before the pandemic started, a gallon of gas was an average of $2.37. Now it’s nearly $2 a gallon more.

K.C. Ross is the owner of catering company Cook and Cuff by Chef Keys and her catering business takes her all over Illinois and Iowa.

“I’ve gone to Muscatine. I’ve been down in Springfield, all different cities in Iowa … Des Moines. So you can see how these locations are super far,” said Ross. “I have a V-8 engine, which means I use more gas than a normal small sedan. I fill up twice a week because I do a lot of driving so I have a lot of cost in gas alone.”

Carlos Caudillo opened up his taco truck business Tacos Al Vapor four years ago. Costs today are considerably higher than they were then.

“Propane gas is also more expensive and well gasoline is more expensive and everything has gone up – meat, vegetables, tortillas – everything is more expensive,” said Caudillo.